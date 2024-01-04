Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The OnePlus 10T is currently dirt cheap on Amazon; get an incredible phone at a budget price now!

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 10T is currently dirt cheap on Amazon; get an incredible phone at a budget price now!
Christmas may be over, and Santa may've already parked his sleigh, but you can still score massive savings on an awesome smartphone even after the holidays.

Amazon is currently selling the incredible and still relevant OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM for a whopping 43% off its price. This means you will save $260 if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.

OnePlus 10T 128GB: Save $260 on Amazon!

Get the incredible OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage space from Amazon and score sweet savings of $260. The phone has amazing performance and is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price.
$260 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus 10T may be an older phone, but its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset still packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything you throw its way. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10T may not be quite on the level of a high-end phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it's among the most powerful phones in the budget segment right now, thanks to Amazon's incredible discount.

In addition to its awesome performance, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP shooter for selfies and takes amazing pictures. Moreover, the main snapper can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the selfie shooter can do the same at 1080p at 30fps. In other words, you'll look awesome in your photos and your clips.

On top of all we just mentioned, the OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without recharging. In addition to that, the phone comes with crazy fast 125W wired charging on board, and you'll even get a 125W charger included in the box.

The OnePlus 10T is a real bargain, especially now that can be yours for way, way less. However, this amazing discount won't stay available forever, so we suggest you capitalize on this deal now while you can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless