The OnePlus 10T is currently dirt cheap on Amazon; get an incredible phone at a budget price now!
Christmas may be over, and Santa may've already parked his sleigh, but you can still score massive savings on an awesome smartphone even after the holidays.
Amazon is currently selling the incredible and still relevant OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM for a whopping 43% off its price. This means you will save $260 if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.
The OnePlus 10T may be an older phone, but its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset still packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything you throw its way. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10T may not be quite on the level of a high-end phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it's among the most powerful phones in the budget segment right now, thanks to Amazon's incredible discount.
In addition to its awesome performance, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP shooter for selfies and takes amazing pictures. Moreover, the main snapper can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the selfie shooter can do the same at 1080p at 30fps. In other words, you'll look awesome in your photos and your clips.
The OnePlus 10T is a real bargain, especially now that can be yours for way, way less. However, this amazing discount won't stay available forever, so we suggest you capitalize on this deal now while you can.
On top of all we just mentioned, the OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without recharging. In addition to that, the phone comes with crazy fast 125W wired charging on board, and you'll even get a 125W charger included in the box.
