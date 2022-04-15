 OnePlus 10 Pro receives 5G certification from Verizon - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Verizon Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro receives 5G certification from Verizon

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 10 Pro receives 5G certification from Verizon
On Thursday, we told you that the OnePlus 10 Pro had been released in the U.S. and as expected, the device is available through T-Mobile. But according to The Verge, the handset received certification allowing it to be used on Verizon's 5G network including its C-band Ultra Wideband service. This is a mid-band signal that might not deliver 5G download data speeds in the 1Gbps range, but it is more accessible than the carrier's mmWave network.

Verizon's C-band download speeds peak at approximately 700Mbps in New York City with median speeds of 500Mbps-100Mbps depending on the area. As for AT&T, the OnePlus 10 Pro is not expected to receive certification to run on that carrier's 5G network. The good news for Verizon customers is that they can now purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro and not have to wonder whether the device will work on its sub-6GHz 5G network.

Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

- 50% off for one or Buy One Get One. Plan contract needed

$450 off (50%)
$449 99 /mo
$899 99
Buy at T-Mobile

OnePlus 10 Pro

- get $100 gift card

Gift
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

We need to point out that none of the U.S. OnePlus 10 Pro models will work with mmWave signals. That is really no loss since these high-band signals only travel small distances and are easily blocked by structures. The odds of finding a mmWave signal may not be as prohibitive as winning the lottery, but you won't miss not having it on the OnePlus 10 Pro at this time. And since the C-band is sub-6GHz, the new OnePlus model can still connect to some fast 5G signals that you'll be able to distinguish from 4G LTE.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
Review
8.5
$900 Special BestBuy 50%off $450 Special T-Mobile Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple reportedly working on a new custom OS to power the Apple Car
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly working on a new custom OS to power the Apple Car
Pixel users running Android 12 QPR3 beta 2, here's your chance to tell Google what must be fixed
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel users running Android 12 QPR3 beta 2, here's your chance to tell Google what must be fixed
Two Samsung Galaxy A series phones getting Android 12 updates (One UI 4.1 included)
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Two Samsung Galaxy A series phones getting Android 12 updates (One UI 4.1 included)
WhatsApp announces important changes for groups: Reactions, File Sharing, more
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp announces important changes for groups: Reactions, File Sharing, more
New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked
by Anam Hamid,  2
New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked
Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless