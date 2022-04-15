OnePlus 10 Pro receives 5G certification from Verizon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Verizon's C-band download speeds peak at approximately 700Mbps in New York City with median speeds of 500Mbps-100Mbps depending on the area. As for AT&T , the OnePlus 10 Pro is not expected to receive certification to run on that carrier's 5G network. The good news for Verizon customers is that they can now purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro and not have to wonder whether the device will work on its sub-6GHz 5G network.





We need to point out that none of the U.S. OnePlus 10 Pro models will work with mmWave signals. That is really no loss since these high-band signals only travel small distances and are easily blocked by structures. The odds of finding a mmWave signal may not be as prohibitive as winning the lottery, but you won't miss not having it on the OnePlus 10 Pro at this time. And since the C-band is sub-6GHz, the new OnePlus model can still connect to some fast 5G signals that you'll be able to distinguish from 4G LTE.