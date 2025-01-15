This OG flagship gets its Android 15 update, though star features are left out
Remember the OnePlus 10 Pro? Of course you do, it's not some ancient dumbphone – in fact, it has received the OxygenOS 15 update (based on Android 15, as you've correctly guessed), introducing a host of new features and improvements. But… without incorporating the AI-related enhancements that other OnePlus flagships have gained.
Live Alerts have been reimagined to display information more efficiently. Capsules can now expand into cards with a tap, and swiping between them allows for quick navigation. Other improvements include advanced animation systems and better integration with apps like Spotify.
In photo editing, the update offers globally reversible edits, letting users reapply or modify previous adjustments. Enhanced integration between the Camera and Photos app ensures a smoother editing process. Additionally, multitasking capabilities have been improved with new gestures for floating windows and resizable split views, providing greater flexibility in managing apps.
Battery and charging options now include a "Charging limit" feature to preserve battery health by capping charging at 80%. File sharing has also been upgraded, enabling seamless transfer of files and live photos between OnePlus and iOS devices.
These AI tools, powered by Google Gemini, include capabilities like photo refinement, AI-assisted writing tools, and intelligent search functions. Features such as AI Eraser, Reflection Eraser, and AI Detail Boost elevate photography, while AI Toolbox aids in writing and summarization. Eh, that's life.
Despite this, the update (currently being rolled out in India) brings significant upgrades to the device’s performance, visuals, and user experience. Among the additions are cool animation effects for smooth multi-app switching. This improvement extends to widgets, folders, and system-wide scrolling. The update also introduces luminous rendering effects, refining the design of rounded corners for a more polished look.
Customization is another focus, with new flux themes that integrate dynamic wallpapers and one-take transition animations across Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. These changes enhance visual continuity and allow users to personalize their devices with innovative design elements.
Live Alerts have been reimagined to display information more efficiently. Capsules can now expand into cards with a tap, and swiping between them allows for quick navigation. Other improvements include advanced animation systems and better integration with apps like Spotify.
In photo editing, the update offers globally reversible edits, letting users reapply or modify previous adjustments. Enhanced integration between the Camera and Photos app ensures a smoother editing process. Additionally, multitasking capabilities have been improved with new gestures for floating windows and resizable split views, providing greater flexibility in managing apps.
Battery and charging options now include a "Charging limit" feature to preserve battery health by capping charging at 80%. File sharing has also been upgraded, enabling seamless transfer of files and live photos between OnePlus and iOS devices.
While the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro brings significant enhancements, it notably excludes the AI features available on other models.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: