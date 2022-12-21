Amazon matches one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals available this year

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Deals OnePlus
@cosminvasile
Although the OnePlus 10 Pro is not the company’s latest flagship, it’s still one of OnePlus’ top-tier smartphones launched this year, alongside the OnePlus 10T. Debuted during the first month of the year, OnePlus 10 Pro remains just as appealing as the OnePlus 10T, the most recent “flagship killer” released by OnePlus, even if it’s almost one year old.

Actually, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a slightly higher suggested retail price on Amazon than the OnePlus 10T, but that doesn’t mean that it’s actually selling for that price. As a matter fact, Amazon is now matching one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals available this year.

For a limited time, the OnePlus 10 Pro is 30% off, which is a huge deal for a flagship that once sold for $800. Even so, if we think about it, flagships that cost less than $1000 are pretty rare these days, which is why OnePlus’s top-tier phones remains so attractive in the US.

If you’re in the market for a 5G smartphone or a cheaper flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the perfect choice. Both Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colors are getting the 30% discount. Just make sure to pick the 8/128GB model, not the 12/256GB which only gets a measly 8% discount.

On a similar note, Amazon also offers a great deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro + Buds Pro bundle. Customers who buy these two products together will save $320. The only downside would be that these won’t arrive until after Christmas.

If you’re just going for the OnePlus 10 Pro, make sure you’re not choosing free delivery if you want the phone to arrive as early as December 23. Although the deal might be available for a few more days, you’ll have to hurry if you want the phone before Christmas.
