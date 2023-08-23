The awesome OnePlus 10 Pro can now be yours for less than usual on Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $95 OFF on Amazon Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB and save $95 in the process. The phone offers nice performance, has great cameras, good battery life, and a gorgeous display. $95 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Despite being an older model, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a lot of punch. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 10 Pro should still be able to run heavy apps and games without any stutter.Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. The main snapper can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and the selfie cameras can record in up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone just takes gorgeous photos, so you will be able to capture all of your favorite moments in incredible quality.Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. As for the battery, the phone is powered by a 5000mAh power cell, which will allow you to stream videos for nearly 10 hours straight on a single charge.The charging speed is also impressive. The phone supports fast 65W wired charging in North America. And it gets even better. A 65W charger is included in the box. We must always appreciate when a manufacturer includes a charging brick in the retail box of a high-end phone like the OnePlus 10 Pro.Of course, we can go on and on about what an awesome phone the OnePlus 10 Pro really is. However, Amazon's offer won't be available forever, so we will end here and advice you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a new OnePlus 10 Pro while Amazon's discount is still up for grabs.