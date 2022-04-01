 Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Android OnePlus 5G

Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
The OnePlus 10 Pro was unveiled globally today after the phone was released in China earlier this year. OnePlus released a couple of videos today including one titled "Meet the OnePlus 10 Pro." The video is about two guys and a girl who were planning to go snowboarding.. Unfortunately, the one ingredient needed for great snowboarding is missing; there is no snow!

By some coincidence, all three own the OnePlus 10 Pro. One of them is riding on a bus playing a mobile game on his device and enjoying the Hyper Boost Gaming system that makes playing such games nice and smooth on the handset which is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Meanwhile, the third member of the trio is lying in bed, using the Super VOOC charger to quickly power up her handset. Using the split-screen feature found on OxygenOS 12.1 (and Android 12), she is viewing Google Photos at the top of the screen and the Google Messages app at the bottom. Despite the lack of snow, Alex (the one that we are "introduced to" at the beginning of the video) says that he has another idea and the videos on the Messages app give away that idea-sandboarding!



While videos of this activity play on the Photos app, the clip reminds us that the OnePlus 10 Pro's screen refreshes at a variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content being shown on the display. OnePlus calls this the SmartFresh Rate. Alex and his girl friend (?) get into a rideshare and of course, the driver also has a OnePlus 10 Pro.

As you know, it pays to have a huge battery if you're using Google Maps which this rideshare driver is. At times like this, you are glad that the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day. The camera, notes the video, delivers "Flagship Level Color Accuracy," the Ultra-wide camera offers a 150-degree field of view, and you can record in slow motion at 120 frames per second in 4K.

The tag line reads, "Capture Every Horizon."

For those who missed the entire event, you can replay it all from beginning to end by tapping on the second video below.

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
