One UI 6.1 rollout for Samsung Galaxy S22 possibly on hold due to boot issues

It’s been only a few days since Samsung has begun the One UI 6.1 rollout to the Galaxy S22 series, and the South Korean company is reportedly halting the delivery of the update due to some major issues reported by users.

According to a post on Samsung Community forums (via SamMobile), Samsung has put the rollout on hold because of reports that some Galaxy S22 series phones no longer boot or unlock after installing the One UI 6.1 update.

The good news is Samsung hasn’t yet officially confirmed, nor acknowledged the issues, so there’s a chance that the company might have found a way to address the problem very quickly.

Currently, One UI 6.1 is only available for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea, which is why the issues have been limited to users in this country.

We’ll probably know more in the next few days, although we suggest our readers avoid installing the update and wait a few more days to see if Samsung indeed decided to put it on hold.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

