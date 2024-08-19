Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

One of the thinnest foldable phones set for global debut next month

By
Last month, Chinese tech company Honor added the Magic V3 to its lineup of foldable phones. It initially launched just in China, but Honor promised that would soon change. Now, we have a date for its global debut.

The global debut of the Honor Magic V3 is set for September 5 at IFA


Honor revealed that the global version of its book-style foldable, the Magic V3, will make its debut on September 5 in Berlin at this year’s IFA, one of Germany’s oldest industrial exhibitions. Alongside the Magic V3, the company will also introduce its next-gen tablet, the MagicPad 2, and the new MagicBook Art 14 laptop.



The spotlight at the event will undoubtedly be on the Honor Magic V3. This foldable phone is among the thinnest around, measuring just 4.35mm when unfolded and only 9.2mm when folded. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thick unfolded and 12.1mm folded, while the recently unveiled Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in at 10.5mm folded and 5.1mm unfolded. So, clearly, the Magic V3 stands out as notably slimmer than both of its main competitors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Dimensions

6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6

Weight

8.43 oz (239 g)

Honor Magic V3
Honor Magic V3
Dimensions

6.17 x 5.72 x 0.17 inches

156.6 x 145.3 x 4.35 mm

Weight

7.97 oz (226 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.91 x 0.2 inches

155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm

Weight

9.07 oz (257 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Honor Magic V3 vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


The slim design isn’t the only highlight of the Honor Magic V3. It boasts a newly upgraded third-generation silicon-carbon battery with a hefty 5150mAh capacity. Plus, it supports 50W wireless fast charging and 66W wired charging.

The Honor Magic V3 packs a 50MP wide camera and, despite its ultra-thin and lightweight design, also includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 100X digital zoom. Additionally, it sports a 40MP ultra-wide camera and a 20MP selfie camera.

Last year, Honor unveiled the global Magic V2 during Berlin’s IFA, too, but it took about six months to actually reach stores. Fingers crossed, the Magic V3 won’t keep us waiting as long, especially since it looks set to offer a great foldable experience at a friendlier price.

Or at least, it should be so. The Magic V2 launched globally at a higher price than in China, but it was still more affordable compared to competitors from Samsung and Google.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

