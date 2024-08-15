Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

OLED tablet panel shipments hit impressive high with strong gains from Apple's iPad Pro

The OLED tablet panel shipments are surging in Q2 of 2024! What's more, the 2024 volumes are expected to more than triple to over 13 million panels. It seems that everybody wants an OLED tablet!

The latest detailed report from the always informative DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) highlights that in the second quarter of 2024, OLED tablet panel shipments surged to a record 4.11 million units.

That's a 142% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 356% rise year-over-year.

This growth was driven by Apple's launch of its new 11.1” and 13” iPad Pro M4 (2024) models, featuring the tablet industry's first tandem OLED stack panels, while also being incredibly thin and elegant.

For the period examined, Apple led the OLED tablet panel market with a 72% share, followed by Huawei at 13% and Samsung at 9%. The 13” OLED iPad Pro M4 (2024) was the top model for the second consecutive quarter, with both the 13” and 11.1” models each holding a 36% share in panel procurement. The Huawei Mate Pad Pro 13.2” was third with a 5% share. On the panel supplier side, LG Display and Samsung Display each held a 41% share.

For Q3 2024, OLED tablet panel shipments are projected to decline 9% sequentially but grow 153% year-over-year to 3.75 million panels.

Although Apple's share is expected to decrease, this will be offset by gains from new entrants like Honor and Microsoft, as well as increased production from Huawei, Lenovo, and Samsung. Huawei has introduced the first tandem stack OLED tablet outside of Apple, and Samsung's production is anticipated to more than double as it prepares for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra.

Apple's share is projected to fall to 45%, while Samsung's is expected to rise to 20% and Huawei's to 18%. The 11.1” OLED iPad Pro is expected to lead in panel procurement for Q3 2024, with a 28% share compared to the 13” iPad Pro's 17%.

The report claims that the new Honor Magic Pad 2 is expected to secure the third position with an 8% share. Samsung Display is forecasted to lead the market with a 47% share, followed by EDO at 24% and LG Display at 23%. The number of OLED tablet models purchasing panels is expected to increase to 19 in Q3 2024, up from 10 in Q3 2023.

DSCC CEO Ross Young noted that 2024 is likely to be a landmark year for OLED tablets, with projections indicating over 200% growth to more than 13 million OLED tablet panels.

Advances in availability, performance, cost, and form factors are contributing to this growth. OLED tablets now offer improved brightness, power efficiency, and longevity, with various form factors including rigid, hybrid, and flexible options.

The reduction in weight and thickness, along with improved display technology, is enhancing the overall user experience. The number of suppliers delivering OLED tablet panels has increased significantly, reflecting the expanding market and growing demand for high-quality displays.
