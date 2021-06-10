$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 



Run iPhone 12 on iOS 4 with the OldOS app to see how tough your forbearers had it

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 10, 2021, 9:12 AM
Run iPhone 12 on iOS 4 with the OldOS app to see how tough your forbearers had it
Counterintuitively, all things retro a cool nowadays. Monochrome watches from the 80s, vintage sneakers, vinyl, you name it. In line with the times, a young developer has made it cool to rock your iPhone 12 on... iOS 4.

Apple's venerable mobile operating system version that first debuted way back ten years ago, marking the first numbered escape from the iPhone OS titling scheme, has been lovingly recreated in the form of an app by Zane, using the modern SwiftUI coding that ensures full compatibility.


The "skeuomorphic" design is all here, as is the old version of Safari, and the only major issues are, surprise, with the YouTube and Messages apps that Apple used to bundle with iOS directly.

Called OldOS, the app that runs your retro iPhone looks is available to grab from Apple's Testflight service, so get it while you can if you are interested, before Apple has gotten a whiff of this blast from the past playground. The developer has made it open source, though, for everyone to contribute, so the OldOS project might live on and play whack-a-mole with Apple's rules and regulations for the foreseeable future.  

