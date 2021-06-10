Run iPhone 12 on iOS 4 with the OldOS app to see how tough your forbearers had it
Apple's venerable mobile operating system version that first debuted way back ten years ago, marking the first numbered escape from the iPhone OS titling scheme, has been lovingly recreated in the form of an app by Zane, using the modern SwiftUI coding that ensures full compatibility.
Today is Launch Day— Zane (@zzanehip) June 9, 2021
Introducing OldOS — iOS 4 beautifully rebuilt in SwiftUI.
* Designed to be as close to pixel-perfect as possible.
* Fully functional, perhaps even usable as a second OS.
* ️ Fully open source for all to learn, modify, and build on. pic.twitter.com/K0JOE2fEKM
The "skeuomorphic" design is all here, as is the old version of Safari, and the only major issues are, surprise, with the YouTube and Messages apps that Apple used to bundle with iOS directly.