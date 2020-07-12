Motorola Android 5G

Official video shows off features of the new Moto G 5G Plus

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 12, 2020, 3:56 PM
Last week Motorola unveiled its first 5G phone (not including the Moto Z4 and Moto Z3 with the 5G MotoMod), the Moto G 5G Plus. The device carries a 6.7-inch display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520. You can put away the calculator as we're happy to tell you that the aspect ratio works out to be a tall and thin 21:9. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate which means that it refreshes 90 times each second allowing for buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced video game animations.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform which includes an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G Modem. There are two different configurations available; one features 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage while the other comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the device running for up to two days on a single charge and the 20W Turbo Charger replenishes the battery quickly.

The 48MP camera on the back of the phone turns out sharper 12MP images with less noise thanks to 4:1 pixel binning. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a depth sensor. In the front, you'll find both a 16MP and a wide-angle selfie snapper.

The phone is available in Europe and there is a possibility that we will see it eventually launched in the states. But for now, all we know is that the manufacturer will release a sub-$500 5G phone in the U.S. later this year. Meanwhile, Motorola produced a new product video at the tail end of last week that reveals some of the features of the Moto G 5G Plus. Enjoy!


