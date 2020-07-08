Motorola will launch a sub-$500 5G phone in the US this year (might not be the Moto G 5G Plus)

Motorola Android 5G

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 08, 2020, 9:37 AM
Yesterday, Motorola unveiled its third 5G smartphone of 2020 - the affordable Moto G 5G Plus (seen above). The new handset can be purchased starting today in Europe, but what about the US? Well, for now, Motorola can't say if the Moto G 5G Plus is or isn't coming to North America. But the company did share some future 5G-related plans with us. 

Motorola told us that it wants to "launch a sub-$500 5G device in North America this fall." The company did not say if the device will be part of the Moto G series. In fact, no other details about this upcoming phone have been shared.

The Moto G 5G Plus certainly fits the "sub-$500" description. In Europe, the handset costs €349 (about $400) if you want its 64 GB version, and €399 (about $450) if you want the 128 GB model. We just don't know if this is the handset that Motorola intends to bring stateside in the fall. 

Motorola already released a 5G smartphone in the US this year: the $999 Edge Plus. However, this is a Verizon-exclusive device, so not all customers can try it out.

A more affordable version of the Motorola Edge Plus, simply called Motorola Edge, will be launched stateside in the coming months. This handset will be priced at $699.

To make an idea about what Motorola's future sub-$500 5G smartphone could offer, we can just take a look at the Moto G 5G Plus. This is a pretty stylish handset that sports a 6.7-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Other highlight features include a quad rear camera, a dual front-facing camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.


Are you excited about the possibility of buying a nice 5G Android handset for less than $500 later this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

