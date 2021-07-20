Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

iOS Apple Software updates

Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
The newest iOS update which was released yesterday—namely iOS 14.7—may not have gathered as much fame and hype (and controversy) as iOS 14.5, but it did introduce some neat little perks and upgrades that deserve some appreciation. After several beta tests, Apple is finally presenting us with the latest package of additional features for the iPhone, listed below.

  1. MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  2. Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user
  3. Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
  4. Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain
  5. Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows


Apple has also naturally patched up a few irritating bugs with iOS 14.7, as it always does. Here is the full (albeit short) list of bug fixes this update:


  • The bug causing the "Share Playlist" menu option to disappear from Apple Music has been fixed.
  • Another bug sometimes caused Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback to suddenly stop playing. This has also been fixed.
  • Certain iPhone 11 models sometimes lost the ability to show the "Battery Service" message upon rebooting, but that will no longer happen.
  • A bug that sometimes caused Braille displays to show invalid information while composing Mail messages has also been taken care of.

Of course, even as each new update patches existing bugs and issues, it often also inadvertently causes new ones (such as iOS 14.7 preventing iPhones from unlocking paired Apple Watches).

If you notice something looking off after the latest update, you can always report new bugs to Apple directly through their Feedback Assistant website, or by using the native Feedback Assistant on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The next huge update we have to look forward to is undoubtedly iOS 15, which we're expecting in a few months time, likely right alongside the iPhone 13 series. That update has got massive improvements to FaceTime coming, augmented reality in Apple Maps, a completely redesigned Safari, and much more.

Latest News

