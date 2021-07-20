Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7





iPhone 12 mini,

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows







Apple has also naturally patched up a few irritating bugs with iOS 14.7, as it always does. Here is the full (albeit short) list of bug fixes this update:









The bug causing the "Share Playlist" menu option to disappear from Apple Music has been fixed.

Another bug sometimes caused Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback to suddenly stop playing. This has also been fixed.

Certain iPhone 11 models sometimes lost the ability to show the "Battery Service" message upon rebooting, but that will no longer happen.

A bug that sometimes caused Braille displays to show invalid information while composing Mail messages has also been taken care of.

Of course, even as each new update patches existing bugs and issues, it often also inadvertently causes new ones (such as



If you notice something looking off after the latest update, you can always report new bugs to Apple directly through their Feedback Assistant website, or by using the native Feedback Assistant on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.





The next huge update we have to look forward to is undoubtedly iOS 15, which we're expecting in a few months time, likely right alongside the iPhone 13 series. That update has got massive improvements to FaceTime coming, augmented reality in Apple Maps, a completely redesigned Safari, and much more

