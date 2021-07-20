iOS 14.7 bug prevents iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch

iOS 14.7 bug prevents iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch0
iOS 14.7 was just released yesterday, and it's normal for the first few days following an update to involve polishing up a few rough patches, and a bug or two squashed along the way.
One such bug has just cropped up, particularly when it comes to a certain function of both the Apple Watch and iPhones with Touch ID. In normal circumstances, if you have an iPhone that has touch ID and is paired to an Apple Watch, by unlocking your iPhone, your Apple Watch should also automatically be unlocked.
There is a way to get around the bug, however, as MacRumors reports, although it hardly saves you any time. The only workaround, apparently, is to type in your passcode directly into the Apple Watch in order to unlock it.