If you missed day one of WWDC 2022, you need to check out these videos now

customizable lock screen features that iOS users are eagerly looking forward to using. Mere words cannot paint you a picture of what It's a word that usually isn't said among iPhone users about their handsets. However, right at the start of WWDC 2022, Apple revealed somelock screen features that iOS users are eagerly looking forward to using. Mere words cannot paint you a picture of what Apple has done here. So, we have embedded into this article Apple's official video showing the changes it is making to the lock screen in iOS 16.











The video shows how an iPhone user can change how the lock screen can be set up using an image supplied by the user. Background colors and fonts can be changed and widgets can be added for a quick look at the weather and more. For example, you can set up the lock screen to alert you when there is a downpour or a thunderstorm in your area so that you can dress accordingly. "Unlock your Lock Screen" is the tag line for this 51-second clip which will probably be used as a 60-second or 30-second television advertisement.





Apple added Android-style widgets to iOS 15 last year and this year, with iOS 16, the crew at Cupertino seems to be once again looking at how Android users have so many customizable options at their fingertips. Is Apple planning on fully opening its walled garden at last? That seems doubtful but iPhone users should be excited at the prospect of creating lock screens that are their very own.











You can view everything that took place at WWDC yesterday by tapping on the video below. The video covers everything from iOS 16, watchOS 9, to iPadOS 16 and it is an hour and 48 minutes of your life that you won't get back. If you would prefer a shorter recap of the first day of WWDC 2022, the second video below is a quick run down of the day's highlights weighing in at slightly over three minutes in length.









WWDC runs through Friday and you can view a recap of each day's festivities each evening from Apple's YouTube channel.

