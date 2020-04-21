Verizon Motorola Android

Where to watch the Motorola Flagship Launch event

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Apr 21, 2020, 10:07 AM
Motorola's long-rumored and teased flagship is finally going to be revealed tomorrow during an online-only event. Or as Motorola cleverly calls it: E-vent. Motorola is making some big claims for this phone and we're fully on board the hype train.

The Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent is scheduled for April 22, 11AM CDT / 12 EDT / 9 PDT.



You can watch the event live on Motorola's website by clicking on the link below:

Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent Live Stream


Of course, this phone didn't slip by the professional leaksters unnoticed, we've already seen plenty of tips about it. It's rumored to have high-end specs, a curved-edge display and a hole-punch selfie camera. All standard 2020 flagship features. We won't know for sure until tomorrow, however, so make sure you tune in to watch the reveal live. 

In case you can't wait, read more about what we think we know so far from the articles below:

Edge+
Motorola Edge+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

