Where to watch the Motorola Flagship Launch event
The Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent is scheduled for April 22, 11AM CDT / 12 EDT / 9 PDT.
It’s coming—our boldest, loudest, fastest smartphone, ever. Experience the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, Wednesday, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. Join us at https://t.co/IsVr50syBx pic.twitter.com/TzcERg3kDy— Motorola (@Moto) April 21, 2020
You can watch the event live on Motorola's website by clicking on the link below:
Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent Live Stream
Of course, this phone didn't slip by the professional leaksters unnoticed, we've already seen plenty of tips about it. It's rumored to have high-end specs, a curved-edge display and a hole-punch selfie camera. All standard 2020 flagship features. We won't know for sure until tomorrow, however, so make sure you tune in to watch the reveal live.
