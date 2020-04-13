Verizon Motorola Android

Flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G with waterfall display to be announced April 22

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 13, 2020, 9:59 AM
Three years after releasing its last flagship smartphone – the Moto Z2 Force – to little fanfare, Motorola has today officially announced plans to hold a ‘Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent’ on Wednesday, April 22.

A Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent


The announcement is happening two months later than originally scheduled – Motorola was meant to detail its return at MWC 2020 in February – but should still focus entirely on the highly anticipated Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones.

As indicated by their names and teased by Motorola itself, both of these devices will feature curved-edge displays. But unlike older Samsung smartphones, the Chicago-based company has seemingly opted for a more futuristic waterfall display implementation.


Rumors suggest both screens measure in at 6.7-inches and feature punch-hole technology for the selfie camera. That should be combined with a vertical camera setup on the rear that houses four sensors in the case of the Edge+ and three on the standard Motorola Edge model.

Leaked information points towards the presence of 5G network support on both smartphones too, although they won't make use of the same chipset. The Motorola Edge is expected to rely on the Snapdragon 765 whereas the Edge+ should benefit from the more powerful Snapdragon 865 found inside most other 2020 flagships.

Related phones

Edge+
Motorola Edge+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

