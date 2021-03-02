Geekbench listing reveals Asus ROG Phone 5's dizzying RAM count

There will apparently be two versions of the phone - DA (Tencent Games edition) and DB. The 18GB model is apparently internally known as the I005DB.





This variant is also expected to have a secondary screen on the back for notifications and special gaming effects. The DA version will seemingly come in two memory variants: an 8GB model which has already graced Geekbench and a 16GB variant.





The ROG Phone 5 will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and it will run Android 11. Rumors also suggest that it will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen and the base model will have 128GB of storage. The device is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery and 65W charging support.





The phone will be revealed on March 10 and it is already up for preorder on China's JD.