Geekbench listing reveals Asus ROG Phone 5's dizzying RAM count

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 02, 2021, 9:49 AM
Geekbench listing reveals Asus ROG Phone 5's dizzying RAM count
The Asus ROG Phone 5 could be the first smartphone to offer 18GB of RAM, suggests a Geekbench listing (via MySmartPrice).

In case you haven't been keeping up, ROG Phone 5 is the name of last year's ROG Phone 3's successor, as the digit 4 is viewed as inauspicious in some markets.

There will apparently be two versions of the phone - DA (Tencent Games edition) and DB. The 18GB model is apparently internally known as the I005DB.

This variant is also expected to have a secondary screen on the back for notifications and special gaming effects. The DA version will seemingly come in two memory variants: an 8GB model which has already graced Geekbench and a 16GB variant. 

The ROG Phone 5 will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and it will run Android 11. Rumors also suggest that it will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+  screen and the base model will have 128GB of storage. The device is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery and 65W charging support.

The phone will be revealed on March 10 and it is already up for preorder on China's JD.

Pricing details remain a mystery, but it will likely cost north of a thousand bucks, given that the 16GB ROG Phone 3 costs $1,100 in the US.

The real question is whether smartphone users really need 18GB of RAM. While Android manufacturers continue to engage in RAM wars, Apple has not gone beyond 6GB. iPhone 12 Pro's Geekbench score is significantly higher than ROG Phone 5's, in case you are wondering.

Related phones

ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera (Triple camera) front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 888 16GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB,
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android

