Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Grab amazing discounts even on Thanksgiving!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nubia’s upcoming clamshell foldable gets its design confirmed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
ZTE
Nubia Flip 2
Nubia recently introduced its camera-oriented flagship, the Z70 Ultra, in the United States. However, the Chinese handset maker has an even more interesting device in the pipeline, a clamshell foldable that’s referred as Nubia Flip 2.

The phone was recently spotted on TENAA’s website, the Chinese certification entity, which means it’s real and very close to being announced. What makes the listing at TENAA important is the fact that it comes with a couple of pictures showing the devices from the back and front.

Interestingly enough, Nubia decided to change the layout of the front side and replace the small circular display with a much bigger, rectangular panel. Besides that, the entire camera system is now positioned to the left side of the front display, which is a bit weird.

Apparently, the Flip 2 will feature a 3-inch AMOLED cover display with 422 x 682 pixels, which is a lot bigger than the original’s 1.43-inch display (466 x 466 pixels).

The camera system consists of two sensors: 50 MP main and 2 MP macro. There’s also an LED flash below the cameras so that users can reliably capture pictures in low-light conditions.

Nubia Flip 2 | Image credits: TENAA

According to the listing, Nubia Flip 2 sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1,188 x 2,970 pixels resolution and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In comparison, Nubia Flip features a 6.9-inch OLED display and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Surprisingly, the Flip 2 is similar to the previous model when it comes to size: 169.4 x 76 x 7.2 mm. However, the Flip 2 is lighter than the original: 193 g vs. 214 g.

Unfortunately, the listing on TENAA doesn’t mention what chipset powers the Nubia Flip 2, but it does confirm the amount of memory (6/8/12 GB RAM) and the size of the battery: 4,225 mAh. In comparison, the Flip comes with 8/12 GB RAM and a slightly bigger 4,310 mAh battery.

Recommended Stories
It’s unlikely that Nubia will launch the Flip 2 this year, but we do expect the company to make it official in Q1 2025. The first model made its debut on the market in February, so that’s probably the timeframe Nubia will aim for next year, but that’s just a guess.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless