Nubia’s upcoming clamshell foldable gets its design confirmed
Nubia recently introduced its camera-oriented flagship, the Z70 Ultra, in the United States. However, the Chinese handset maker has an even more interesting device in the pipeline, a clamshell foldable that’s referred as Nubia Flip 2.
The phone was recently spotted on TENAA’s website, the Chinese certification entity, which means it’s real and very close to being announced. What makes the listing at TENAA important is the fact that it comes with a couple of pictures showing the devices from the back and front.
Interestingly enough, Nubia decided to change the layout of the front side and replace the small circular display with a much bigger, rectangular panel. Besides that, the entire camera system is now positioned to the left side of the front display, which is a bit weird.
Apparently, the Flip 2 will feature a 3-inch AMOLED cover display with 422 x 682 pixels, which is a lot bigger than the original’s 1.43-inch display (466 x 466 pixels).
The camera system consists of two sensors: 50 MP main and 2 MP macro. There’s also an LED flash below the cameras so that users can reliably capture pictures in low-light conditions.
Nubia Flip 2 | Image credits: TENAA
According to the listing, Nubia Flip 2 sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1,188 x 2,970 pixels resolution and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In comparison, Nubia Flip features a 6.9-inch OLED display and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
Surprisingly, the Flip 2 is similar to the previous model when it comes to size: 169.4 x 76 x 7.2 mm. However, the Flip 2 is lighter than the original: 193 g vs. 214 g.
Unfortunately, the listing on TENAA doesn’t mention what chipset powers the Nubia Flip 2, but it does confirm the amount of memory (6/8/12 GB RAM) and the size of the battery: 4,225 mAh. In comparison, the Flip comes with 8/12 GB RAM and a slightly bigger 4,310 mAh battery.
