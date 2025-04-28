Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The first flagship tablet for Nubia is here to challenge the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup

Nubia introduced two new devices today, the camera-centric Z70S Ultra and its first-ever flagship tablet, the Pad Pro. The latter is a cheaper alternative to flagship tablets coming from more established brands like Apple and Samsung.

Even though it’s a flagship tablet, the Pad Pro won’t break the bank. The slate has just been introduced in China and the prices are quite decent considering what it has to offer in terms of hardware.

  • 8/256 GB – 2800 yuan ($385 / €335)
  • 12/256GB – 3000 yuan ($410 / €360)
  • 16/512GB – 3400 yuan ($465 / € 410)
  • 16 GB / 1 TB – 4000 yuan ($550 / € 480)

Nubia announced that the Pad Pro will be coming to international markets on May 13, but prices will most likely be different than the ones revealed today in China, but not by much hopefully.

The first flagship tablet for Nubia is here to challenge the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup
Nubia Pad Pro at a glance | Image credit: Nubia

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Nubia opted to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside its flagship tablet. It’s not the latest high-end chipset from Qualcomm, but it’s still a decent competitor for MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chip that powers the Galaxy Tab S10 tablets.

The Pad Pro is a more compact tablet than any of the Galaxy Tab S10 tablets. Nubia’s new slate sports a smaller 10.9-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, the Pad Pro lacks a microSD card slot, but on the bright side, it comes with a very large 10,100 mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging speeds.

Other highlights of Nubia’s new tablet include a pretty standard 13-megapixel main camera, just like the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, as well as a much larger 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Naturally, the Nubia Pad Pro features stylus support, but customers can also purchase a magnetic keyboard for more productivity. The keyboard that fits the Pad Pro costs 500 yuan ($70 / €60) in China, but it might be slightly more expensive when the tablet goes global in about two weeks from now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Cosmin Vasile
