The NSA explains what you can do to better protect your iOS or Android phone

The NSA explains what you can do to better protect your iOS or Android phone
If you're concerned about having the personal data stored in your phone stolen, or worried about an attacker getting access to your banking or trading apps, locking you out, and stealing your money, you might want to listen to the National Security Agency (NSA). The NSA has released a "Mobile Device Best Practices" guide (via Men'sJournal) that covers both iOS and Android devices. Among the suggestions, you should use a six-digit PIN as a password as long as the device is wiped after 10 attempts at unlocking it.

Other security pointers include disabling Bluetooth when not in use. Speaking of connectivity, do not use public Wi-Fi networks and you should disable Wi-Fi when it is not being used. Also, delete unused Wi-Fi networks. The NSA also suggests that users maintain physical control of their phones at all times. When it comes to apps, you should install a minimal number of them and download them only from official app stores (The App Store for iPhone models, and the Google Play Store for Android phones). Close apps when not using them.

Whenever you receive a software update for your device or your apps, install it as soon as possible. Do not use your device to text sensitive information and never open unknown email attachments and links. You should only use original charging cables and accessories from a trusted manufacturer and stay away from using public charging stations. Unexpected Pop-Ups can be malicious. If you get one, force close all open apps by swiping them away. The NSA also suggests that you do not jailbreak your iPhone or root your Android phone

You should disable Location Services when not needed and turn your phone off and back on once every week. The latter will help protect you from zero-click exploits that can attack your phone even if you don't do anything to unleash the malware such as tapping on a link or downloading a file.

If you want to reduce the odds of having your mobile device hacked, you should consider the suggestions made by the NSA. After all, when it comes to security, it's part of the NSA's name.
