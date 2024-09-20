Must see video contains interview with leaker who shook up Samsung at age 16





At the time his leaks were "blowing up the internet", Jambor was only 16 and on a school trip to Italy when he told his friends that if they would Google Galaxy S10 (which was still two months away from being officially announced) they would see his name all over the place. Samsung was not happy and they gave Max a call. Understandably, Samsung wanted to know the source of the link and Jambor did tell Samsung that he had more images that he had yet to share.















During the call, which the leaker called "confusing and shocking," Samsung asked him not to leak any more images which he agreed to and did abide by that promise. One thing that Jambor did want the public to know now is that leakers aren't sitting in a dark room in their robes trying to hack into company websites. "We are just regular people at the end of the day," he said.





An interesting tidbit that Max shares is how he started to cultivate sources out of China. He set up a Weibo account and started following people on the platform who were posting about devices that had not been announced. Jambor would start chatting up these people who appeared on Weibo and ask them if they had more information about a phone they had been posting information about.



Recommended Stories





Things changed when the Galaxy S10 leaks went viral and instead of having to find sources, sources were calling him. And the leaker admits that there were times when he was worried about getting into trouble. But precise details about those situations were not revealed. While he did get nervous at these times, he states that "at the end of the day everything turned out to be just fine."







Jambor has learned through feedback from some of his sources that some companies like leaks since they result in free publicity for their devices. But there is a limit and the leaker says that newer leakers don't seem to care what information they publish as long as the info gets out to the world. On the other hand, Max says that If you use your real name, you do have to consider what a company is thinking.







We've seen a huge increase in people posting info on social media claiming to be "leakers." Max's story is a fascinating one detailing one of the legitimate leakers who has been around for a long time despite his still young age.





