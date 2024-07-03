Nothing unveils CMF Phone (1) with customizable rear panel and kickstand

Image credit — CMF by Nothing







Nothing, the company known for its unique approach to smartphone design, is gearing up to unveil its latest creation — the CMF Phone (1). This phone, part of the brand's affordable CMF sub-brand, is generating buzz with its latest "reveal" campaign where components are added onto the device daily by a notable influencer for nine day straight. Today is day number eight, and the corresponding reveal finally shows the backplate and full design of the phone.





One of the most intriguing aspects of the CMF Phone (1) is its rotating dial on the back, which bears resemblance to the aluminum alloy dial found on the CMF Buds. This dial appears to be designed for attaching accessories, such as a lanyard or a folding kickstand. While Nothing has remained tight-lipped about its exact functionality, the dial's similarity to the smart dial on the CMF Neckband Pro headphones suggests it could offer control over volume, playback, and other settings.





The CMF Phone (1) full back revealed along with its kickstand | Image credit — CMF by Nothing

Another noteworthy feature is the phone's easily removable rear panel, a feature hinted at in previous teasers. This panel, available in a range of colors (black, blue, light green, and orange), can be swapped out effortlessly thanks to the accessible screws and a tiny screwdriver that comes with the phone. This opens up possibilities for customization, allowing users to change the phone's appearance or potentially even add functionalities like a larger battery or a wallet for cards.



yes mr. wayne, it does come in black... and also in blue, light green, and orange. pic.twitter.com/BZFZbfZfu1 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024



While it's unclear whether other companies will create alternate rear panels, the design suggests the possibility of expanding the phone's capabilities through add-ons. However, Nothing hasn't confirmed whether removing the rear panel will offer access to the phone's internals, including the battery. It's possible that this feature is primarily aimed at aesthetic customization and functionality rather than enhancing repairability.



Beyond the CMF Phone (1), Nothing is also set to unveil the CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 at its upcoming "Community Update" event on July 8th at 5AM ET. These new additions to the CMF lineup further underscore Nothing's commitment to providing innovative and affordable tech options for consumers.