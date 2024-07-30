Here's the Nothing (2a) Plus
True to Nothing's style, teasers for its new phone start rolling out one after another right before the official reveal. The latest one offers a full look at the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, just hours before its launch event, set for July 31.
The Phone (2a) Plus looks very much like its sibling Phone (2a), which debuted a few months back. However, it sports a sleek silver finish and has been playfully dubbed the "silver surfer" in a recent X post by the company.
The Phone (2a) Plus is set to offer some notable upgrades over the Phone (2a). For starters, Carl Pei’s company recently revealed that the new model will feature a triple 50MP camera setup. This means the selfie camera on the Phone (2a) Plus will offer a major upgrade from the 32MP front-facing camera found on the regular Phone (2a).
Previously, Nothing shared an image of the Phone (2a) Plus with 12GB of RAM. It is still unclear whether this will be the base model or a higher-end option. The original Phone (2a) has a 12GB RAM choice but includes an 8GB variant, as well.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus design revealed in a high-quality image
Nothing shared an image of the upcoming Phone (2a) Plus. | Image credit – Nothing
On top of that, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be the first device to showcase MediaTek's new Dimensity 7350 Pro chip. This processor is anticipated to deliver a 10% performance boost and 30% faster graphics compared to the Dimensity 7200 Pro in the Phone (2a).
Expanding its lineup is a smart strategy for Nothing. By adding more phones, the company not only broadens its portfolio but also appeals to a wider range of consumers with budget-friendly, mid-range, and flagship options. Exactly in which of these categories the new Plus model would fall remains to be seen. Keep an eye out for more updates!
