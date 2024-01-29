Nothing Phone users can now easily access ChatGPT voice assistant from their home screens





As explained in the X post, activating this feature simply requires the install of the official ChatGPT Android app from the Google Play Store and making sure to utilize its voice chat functionality at least once. Users can then add the ChatGPT shortcut in both the Quick Settings panel or as part of the Quick Settings widget.





ChatGPT in Quick Settings + Nothing OS Quick Settings Widget = Delightful experience! pic.twitter.com/FjuNwv5M51 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 28, 2024



After being added to the Quick Settings panel, users can easily tap the shortcut to activate ChatGPT and state their prompt. Using the ChatGPT shortcut via the widget instead, give users the option to conveniently access this functionality right from the home screen. This would effectively simulate the experience of having ChatGPT set as the phone's default voice assistant, a feature that is not yet available.





Carl Pei expressed his enthusiasm for the ChatGPT assistant, stating that it is "much more responsive" than initially anticipated. This feature had been previously in testing within the beta version of the ChatGPT Android app, as spotted by



Adding ChatGPT as a voice assistant to Nothing phones is sure to catch the attention of users seeking a seamless and engaging experience with their devices. Not only can Nothing phone users utilize ChatGPT as a voice assistant — albeit, not the default one — but they can also leverage its capabilities to generate text, translate languages, and craft various forms of creative content. Meanwhile, in a reply to a user comment within the same X post where the announcement was made, Carl Pei expressed his enthusiasm for the ChatGPT assistant, stating that it is "much more responsive" than initially anticipated. This feature had been previously in testing within the beta version of the ChatGPT Android app, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman last week.