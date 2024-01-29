Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Nothing Phone users can now easily access ChatGPT voice assistant from their home screens

Android Nothing
Nothing Phone users can now easily access ChatGPT voice assistant from their home screens
Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users are now able to use OpenAI's ChatGPT as a voice assistant directly from their phone's Quick Settings panel and home screens. This was announced by Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, on X over the weekend.

As explained in the X post, activating this feature simply requires the install of the official ChatGPT Android app from the Google Play Store and making sure to utilize its voice chat functionality at least once. Users can then add the ChatGPT shortcut in both the Quick Settings panel or as part of the Quick Settings widget.


After being added to the Quick Settings panel, users can easily tap the shortcut to activate ChatGPT and state their prompt. Using the ChatGPT shortcut via the widget instead, give users the option to conveniently access this functionality right from the home screen. This would effectively simulate the experience of having ChatGPT set as the phone's default voice assistant, a feature that is not yet available.

Meanwhile, in a reply to a user comment within the same X post where the announcement was made, Carl Pei expressed his enthusiasm for the ChatGPT assistant, stating that it is "much more responsive" than initially anticipated. This feature had been previously in testing within the beta version of the ChatGPT Android app, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman lat week.

Adding ChatGPT as a voice assistant to Nothing phones is sure to catch the attention of users seeking a seamless and engaging experience with their devices. Not only can Nothing phone users utilize ChatGPT as a voice assistant — albeit, not the default one — but they can also leverage its capabilities to generate text, translate languages, and craft various forms of creative content.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless