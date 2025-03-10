Nothing Phone (3a) series first update is exactly what you’d expect and much more
The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro have just made their market debut and the first customers who received the mid-range handsets are in for a very nice surprise. Nothing is rolling out the first update for the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro just days after the devices hit shelves, a move that has become quite common for the UK-based company.
But Nothing OS 3.1-250302-1856 bring so much more than just camera improvements. The one feature that’s missing from all other Nothing handsets except the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, Essential Space, is getting several important changes.
Essential Space improvements
As far as the camera improvements go, the latest update introduces some new features and enhances some of the ones that come with the phone’s software. Here is what to expect in terms of camera changes:
Camera enhancements
As expected, the update brings much-needed improvements to various aspects like camera, Essential Space, and even AI. Camera seems to be the preferred piece of hardware that companies like Nothing and OnePlus improve soon after a new product gets released, so the latest Phone (3a) series update isn’t quite a surprise.
For example, the Essential Key interaction has been updated, so users can now quick press to save what’s on the screen and add notes, or long press to instantly record voice notes while saving. The rest of the changes are listed below for your viewing pleasure:
- Added Essential Space widgets, allowing you to view your content directly on the home screen or lock screen.
- Revamped the homepage and detail page for better user experience.
- Introduced a ‘Upcoming’ section to conveniently manage all your tasks in one place.
- Smart Insight now displays in your system’s language.
- Added support for importing cube files to use your custom filters.
- Enhanced overall camera performance for better photo quality.
- Improved clarity in macro mode for detailed close-up shots.
- Refined portrait mode for more accurate background blur.
- Optimized the camera app for better stability, performance, and a smoother interface.
Nothing Phone (3a) series cameras | Image credits: PhoneArena
Last but not least, Nothing’s Phone (3a) series is getting some AI-related changes, along with Gallery and security improvements. The rest of the update’s changelog is listed below:
Other improvements
As usual, the update is being released in batches, so it will be available to a small percentage of Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro users at first, but a larger rollout will begin in just a couple of days.
- Added AI-powered face and scene classification to Nothing Gallery.
- Fine-tuned interaction and user experience in Nothing Gallery.
- Introduced a power-off password verification feature. Find it in settings by searching for ‘Power off verify.’
- Addressed various bugs for a more stable experience.
