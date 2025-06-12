Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Out of the eight phones Nothing has launched until now, only the Phone (2) made it to US stores.

Nothing
Nothing Phone (3a) vs. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing is bringing its upcoming Phone (3) to the United States, something that hasn’t happened in a long time. Out of eight smartphones Nothing released, just one made it to the US through official channels, the Phone (2).

According to TechCrunch, Phone (3) will be the second Nothing handset to make its debut in the United States. The publication says the device will be available in the US via Nothing’s website and Amazon.

Previously, some of Nothing’s phones were only available in the US through the UK-based company’s beta program. Customers had to enroll in the program and hope they’ll be given the option to purchase the device. Unfortunately, Nothing did not offer support for these devices sold in the US, although customers had the option to return the phone within 14 days.

Customers in the United States will be happy to know that Nothing Phone (3) will support AT&T and T-Mobile networks. This means no out of the box support for Verizon, sadly.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei said that while he understands that the US market is dominated by two brands, Apple and Samsung, there’s definitely room for a third player that makes things very differently.

We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the U.S. Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company. The smartphone market in the U.S. is dominated by two players, but a lot of people are hungry for something different.

– Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, June 2025.

Nothing has already started teasing the Phone (3)'s design | Image credit: Nothing

Nothing’s CEO confirmed last month that the company’s first-ever flagship, Nothing Phone (3) will cost around £800. The price for the US market hasn’t been revealed yet, but in order to be competitive, Nothing must undercut the other two major players in the market or exclusively rely on its fans to buy its new product.

One of the biggest issues for Nothing is that its new flagship will not be sold by any of the major US carriers. On the other hand, the UK company doesn’t expect the same volume of sales as Apple or Samsung, so Amazon might be exactly the partner it needs at the moment. 

Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be officially unveiled in July. The UK brand has already started teasing the phone's new design, but we expect some specs to be teased in the coming weeks too.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
