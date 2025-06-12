Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one

Nothing has already started teasing the Phone (3)'s design | Image credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone (3)





Nothing’s CEO confirmed last month that the company’s first-ever flagship,will cost around £800. The price for the US market hasn’t been revealed yet, but in order to be competitive, Nothing must undercut the other two major players in the market or exclusively rely on its fans to buy its new product.One of the biggest issues for Nothing is that its new flagship will not be sold by any of the major US carriers. On the other hand, the UK company doesn’t expect the same volume of sales as Apple or Samsung, so Amazon might be exactly the partner it needs at the moment.