Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Nothing hasn’t forgotten its fans in the United States

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing is one of the rising starts in the smartphone market. Recently, Carl Pei, the company’s CEO and co-founder, revealed some interesting numbers about Nothing such as the fact that it’s now the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India with a +156 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth.

It goes to show how important is India for Nothing and how much fans in this country treasure new company’s products. But Nothing and its products are loved all over the world not just in India.

Unfortunately, Nothing’s phones aren’t always available in every market and the United States is one of the markets that would greatly benefit from a more solid presence of the UK-based company.

For the unaware, Nothing usually makes its new phones available in the US via a beta program. However, the US beta program allows customers to purchase Nothing’s phones for testing and feedback purposes, so as you can imagine the stocks are quite limited.

Thankfully, that’s about to change, at least according to Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei. When asked on Twitter if the Nothing Phone (3) will be available in the United States outside of the company’s beta program, the company’s founder confirmed that will certainly happen.

 
Nothing’s phones usually work on all three carriers, but they’re not officially supported by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One of the company’s most recent phones, the Phone (3a) Pro doesn’t support Verizon’s network, but Phone (3) is supposed to feature full US coverage.

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3) will be launched sometime in Q3, but details about the phone’s specs are non-existent at the moment.

In other news, Nothing has recently rolled out another important Essential Space update to the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The improvements include enhanced stability and performance, faster AI response, and a detailed reminder page allowing users to edit the time and content of their reminders faster and easier.

Essential Space, Nothing’s new signature software feature is only available on the company’s latest devices, Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, but fans are begging the handset maker to bring it to older devices.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless