Nothing hasn’t forgotten its fans in the United States
Up Next:
Nothing is one of the rising starts in the smartphone market. Recently, Carl Pei, the company’s CEO and co-founder, revealed some interesting numbers about Nothing such as the fact that it’s now the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India with a +156 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth.
It goes to show how important is India for Nothing and how much fans in this country treasure new company’s products. But Nothing and its products are loved all over the world not just in India.
For the unaware, Nothing usually makes its new phones available in the US via a beta program. However, the US beta program allows customers to purchase Nothing’s phones for testing and feedback purposes, so as you can imagine the stocks are quite limited.
Nothing’s phones usually work on all three carriers, but they’re not officially supported by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One of the company’s most recent phones, the Phone (3a) Pro doesn’t support Verizon’s network, but Phone (3) is supposed to feature full US coverage.
Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3) will be launched sometime in Q3, but details about the phone’s specs are non-existent at the moment.
In other news, Nothing has recently rolled out another important Essential Space update to the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The improvements include enhanced stability and performance, faster AI response, and a detailed reminder page allowing users to edit the time and content of their reminders faster and easier.
It goes to show how important is India for Nothing and how much fans in this country treasure new company’s products. But Nothing and its products are loved all over the world not just in India.
Unfortunately, Nothing’s phones aren’t always available in every market and the United States is one of the markets that would greatly benefit from a more solid presence of the UK-based company.
For the unaware, Nothing usually makes its new phones available in the US via a beta program. However, the US beta program allows customers to purchase Nothing’s phones for testing and feedback purposes, so as you can imagine the stocks are quite limited.
Thankfully, that’s about to change, at least according to Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei. When asked on Twitter if the Nothing Phone (3) will be available in the United States outside of the company’s beta program, the company’s founder confirmed that will certainly happen.
100%! https://t.co/jhJ8BQ2MNi— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 29, 2025
Nothing’s phones usually work on all three carriers, but they’re not officially supported by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One of the company’s most recent phones, the Phone (3a) Pro doesn’t support Verizon’s network, but Phone (3) is supposed to feature full US coverage.
Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3) will be launched sometime in Q3, but details about the phone’s specs are non-existent at the moment.
In other news, Nothing has recently rolled out another important Essential Space update to the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The improvements include enhanced stability and performance, faster AI response, and a detailed reminder page allowing users to edit the time and content of their reminders faster and easier.
Essential Space, Nothing’s new signature software feature is only available on the company’s latest devices, Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, but fans are begging the handset maker to bring it to older devices.
Things that are NOT allowed: