Nothing Phone (2a) Plus specs leak suggesting only some minor upgrades





The company The company has already shared some details , including that it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chip and up to 12GB of RAM. However, this new leak tackles the other specs. Interestingly, the "Plus" in the name doesn't mean a bigger size. It's rumored to have the same display as the Phone (2a). There will be a slight difference in the finish, and it'll come in gray and black.





The front-facing camera is said to be getting a bump to a 50MP sensor, up from 32MP on the original Phone (2a). This could lead to better selfies and video calls. Additionally, charging speed is getting a boost to 50W, potentially reducing charging times.





Phone (2a) Plus is powered by a world exclusive: the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro.



This 8-core processor clocks up to 3.0 GHz, making Phone (2a) Plus nearly 10% faster overall than Phone (2a). Born for gaming, the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU runs up to 1.3 GHz, making it 30% speedier… pic.twitter.com/pHfTUz5zm6 — Nothing (@nothing) July 25, 2024







However, the leaks suggest the remaining changes are minor. The Phone (2a) Plus is rumored to have the same display as the standard model, likely a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design is also expected to be similar, albeit with a slightly different finish and the same gray and black color options.





It appears these changes — the new chipset, more RAM, upgraded front camera, and faster charging — are the only 'pluses' differentiating the Phone (2a) Plus from the standard model already on the market. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is also rumored to come in two configurations: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.



It's important to remember that these are just leaks, and official details may differ. That said, given the leaked information, some people might wonder if these changes are enough to justify a new phone model. However, if you're considering buying the Nothing Phone (2a) for the first time, it might be worth waiting for the official announcement to see if the Phone (2a) Plus's price and additional features are worth it.

Nothing is about to release the Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), on July 31. However, the launch event being just a few days away hasn't stopped the leaks from pouring in on the device's specs. Today we have fresh new ones that give us a sneak peek into what makes it a "Plus" device.