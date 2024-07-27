Nothing Phone (2a) Plus specs leak suggesting only some minor upgrades

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Nothing is about to release the Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), on July 31. However, the launch event being just a few days away hasn't stopped the leaks from pouring in on the device's specs. Today we have fresh new ones that give us a sneak peek into what makes it a "Plus" device.

The company has already shared some details, including that it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chip and up to 12GB of RAM. However, this new leak tackles the other specs. Interestingly, the "Plus" in the name doesn't mean a bigger size. It's rumored to have the same display as the Phone (2a). There will be a slight difference in the finish, and it'll come in gray and black.

The front-facing camera is said to be getting a bump to a 50MP sensor, up from 32MP on the original Phone (2a). This could lead to better selfies and video calls. Additionally, charging speed is getting a boost to 50W, potentially reducing charging times.



However, the leaks suggest the remaining changes are minor. The Phone (2a) Plus is rumored to have the same display as the standard model, likely a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design is also expected to be similar, albeit with a slightly different finish and the same gray and black color options.

It appears these changes — the new chipset, more RAM, upgraded front camera, and faster charging — are the only 'pluses' differentiating the Phone (2a) Plus from the standard model already on the market. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is also rumored to come in two configurations: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

It's important to remember that these are just leaks, and official details may differ. That said, given the leaked information, some people might wonder if these changes are enough to justify a new phone model. However, if you're considering buying the Nothing Phone (2a) for the first time, it might be worth waiting for the official announcement to see if the Phone (2a) Plus's price and additional features are worth it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

