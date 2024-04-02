Users fell in love with Nothing's Phone (2a) Micro and dream of packing one

Up Next:
Carl Pei's Nothing team might be on to something – as an April fools' joke, they "announced" the Nothing Phone (2a) Micro yesterday. Nobody fell for it, yet everyone fell in love with the concept.
It's getting much love and people are serious about getting one:
Would you buy such a petite handset? Yes, a screen this size would be a pain to operate, but what if it's chock-full of AI and it's controlled by voice commands?
Here's what the Nothing Phone (2a) Micro looks like:
Phone (2a) Micro.— Nothing (@nothing) April 1, 2024
Size doesn't matter. pic.twitter.com/6O5byNduXb
I know it's April fools but I'll buy it immediately.— manaf (@manaf_hashimi) April 1, 2024
I would actually buy this— Amazing Credit Cards (@AmazingCreditC) April 1, 2024
Smartphones seem to grow bigger and bigger with each passing year, but the "small phone" fan base is not letting go of the idea of a truly compact device.
Wow! I know its an #AprilFoolsDay joke, but please make this— Tech Decoded (@tech_D_coded) April 1, 2024
