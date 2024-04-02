Users fell in love with Nothing's Phone (2a) Micro and dream of packing one

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Back in 2010, when the Cards Against Humanity project was trying to raise $4000 on the Kickstarter platform, nobody could foresee just how popular it would get in the following years.

Carl Pei's Nothing team might be on to something – as an April fools' joke, they "announced" the Nothing Phone (2a) Micro yesterday. Nobody fell for it, yet everyone fell in love with the concept.

Here's what the Nothing Phone (2a) Micro looks like:



It's getting much love and people are serious about getting one:




Smartphones seem to grow bigger and bigger with each passing year, but the "small phone" fan base is not letting go of the idea of a truly compact device.

Would you buy such a petite handset? Yes, a screen this size would be a pain to operate, but what if it's chock-full of AI and it's controlled by voice commands?
