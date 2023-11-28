Rumor mill: Nothing Phone 2a in the works as a mid-range phone
I think it’s safe to assume that Nothing is already working on its third flagship, Nothing Phone (3), but we didn’t know until recently that the company plans to launch an additional device.
The unannounced Nothing Phone 2a seems to be a mid-range handset that Nothing has been working on since the release of its most recent device, the Nothing Phone (2).
Unfortunately, details in the picture are barely visible, so aside from the dual-camera and transparent back panel, there’s not much else that we can say about the Nothing Phone 2a.
Once again, this isn’t the Nothing Phone (3) that we’re expecting, but a more affordable model that isn’t that cheap to be launched under Nothing’s CMF brand.
Since the person leaking the info claims it has seen the phone in real-life, the Nothing Phone 2a might not be too far from being announced. Still, we’d recommend our readers to take the report with a grain of salt until we have more information about Nothing’s mid-range device, so stay tuned for more.
According to Twitter leaker, the phone will feature a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch front-facing camera. The leaker has also posted a blurry picture that presumably shows the phone’s back side.
