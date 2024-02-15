Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Nothing Phone (2a) leak reveals European pricing and more

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a) leak reveals European pricing and more
After several teasers, Nothing, Carl Pei's company, has officially announced that the budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a) is set to debut on March 5. In anticipation of its launch, a recent leak has revealed the available color options, RAM and storage configurations, as well as the expected prices for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) in Europe.

According to French outlet Dealabs (via Android Authority), the rumored prices for the Nothing Phone (2a) in France have surfaced. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to be priced at €349 (~$375). For those who need more RAM or storage, the 12GB/256GB variant is reportedly set to cost €399 (~$428).

As per the publication, Nothing is anticipated to launch the upcoming smartphone in black and white color options. This more affordable version of the Nothing Phone (2) is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nothing Phone (2a) might be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, and it is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, straight out of the box. Its dual rear camera setup could feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. There are speculations that Nothing might incorporate Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support for the primary sensor. 

As for the design, conflicting leaks and rumors are currently circulating, making it uncertain. However, given Nothing's brand ethos of being distinct, we could anticipate a unique and recognizable design for the Phone (2a).

If the leaked pricing information proves accurate, the Nothing Phone (2a) appears to offer competitive pricing for the European market. While more specifications are needed to determine the Phone 2a's direct competitors, it seems poised to compete with the best budget phones from established brands such as Samsung or Google.
With the Nothing Phone (2a) on the horizon, more leaks will likely surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates and details.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless