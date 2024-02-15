Nothing Phone (2a) leak reveals European pricing and more
After several teasers, Nothing, Carl Pei's company, has officially announced that the budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a) is set to debut on March 5. In anticipation of its launch, a recent leak has revealed the available color options, RAM and storage configurations, as well as the expected prices for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) in Europe.
As per the publication, Nothing is anticipated to launch the upcoming smartphone in black and white color options. This more affordable version of the Nothing Phone (2) is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
According to French outlet Dealabs (via Android Authority), the rumored prices for the Nothing Phone (2a) in France have surfaced. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to be priced at €349 (~$375). For those who need more RAM or storage, the 12GB/256GB variant is reportedly set to cost €399 (~$428).
As per the publication, Nothing is anticipated to launch the upcoming smartphone in black and white color options. This more affordable version of the Nothing Phone (2) is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Nothing Phone (2a) might be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, and it is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, straight out of the box. Its dual rear camera setup could feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. There are speculations that Nothing might incorporate Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support for the primary sensor.
As for the design, conflicting leaks and rumors are currently circulating, making it uncertain. However, given Nothing's brand ethos of being distinct, we could anticipate a unique and recognizable design for the Phone (2a).
If the leaked pricing information proves accurate, the Nothing Phone (2a) appears to offer competitive pricing for the European market. While more specifications are needed to determine the Phone 2a's direct competitors, it seems poised to compete with the best budget phones from established brands such as Samsung or Google.
With the Nothing Phone (2a) on the horizon, more leaks will likely surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates and details.
If the leaked pricing information proves accurate, the Nothing Phone (2a) appears to offer competitive pricing for the European market. While more specifications are needed to determine the Phone 2a's direct competitors, it seems poised to compete with the best budget phones from established brands such as Samsung or Google.
With the Nothing Phone (2a) on the horizon, more leaks will likely surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates and details.
Things that are NOT allowed: