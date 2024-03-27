Submissions for the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition are now open (no need to be a Photoshop ace)

Up Next:
If you consider the Nothing Phone (2a) to be perfect, but you consider yourself a person that can perfect the already perfect, you can now give it a shot.
Submissions for the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition are now open. As we've reported, Carl Pei's brand wants to engage the community and let the fan base design a special edition of the Nothing Phone (2a). The winning design will be put into production.
In each phase, the community will first cast their votes on the submissions, followed by evaluations from Nothing's internal judges. The victors of every stage will be invited to Nothing's headquarters in London to attend the culminating launch event later in the year. Detailed updates, participation rules, and guidelines will be provided at every stage through the Nothing Community page.
This process will span six months, during which the community is invited to offer their ideas and vote on the designs they like best. The project is divided into four phases, allowing participants to engage in areas that align with their abilities. Whether it involves designing the hardware, creating stock wallpapers, deciding on the phone's packaging, or orchestrating the marketing campaign, there's a role for everyone.
The four stages:
- Stage 1 – Hardware Design (The stage we're currently at): Put your unique twist on the Phone (2a)'s design. The winner of this stage will have a chance to work directly with the Nothing industrial design team.
- Stage 2 – Wallpaper Design (May): Take the winning design from stage 1 and create wallpapers that complement that hardware design. The winning wallpaper collection will be included in the final product.
- Stage 3 – Packaging Design (June): Dream up a special unboxing experience. This design should take into consideration the winning designs from both stage 1 and stage 2.
- Stage 4 – Marketing Campaign (July): Craft a knockout marketing plan for the launch. The winner of this stage will get to work with Nothing's brand and creative team to develop the perfect campaign for the phone's launch.
"You don't need Photoshop – you can submit your concept in any form: a video, sketch, render, inspirational images, anything!", says the Nothing team when a fan expressed his concern that he's not very good with designing stuff on a computer.
