Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Submissions for the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition are now open (no need to be a Photoshop ace)

By
Nothing
Submissions for the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition are now open (no need to be a Photoshop ace
If you consider the Nothing Phone (2a) to be perfect, but you consider yourself a person that can perfect the already perfect, you can now give it a shot.

Submissions for the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition are now open. As we've reported, Carl Pei's brand wants to engage the community and let the fan base design a special edition of the Nothing Phone (2a). The winning design will be put into production.

This process will span six months, during which the community is invited to offer their ideas and vote on the designs they like best. The project is divided into four phases, allowing participants to engage in areas that align with their abilities. Whether it involves designing the hardware, creating stock wallpapers, deciding on the phone's packaging, or orchestrating the marketing campaign, there's a role for everyone.

The four stages:

  • Stage 1 – Hardware Design (The stage we're currently at): Put your unique twist on the Phone (2a)'s design. The winner of this stage will have a chance to work directly with the Nothing industrial design team.
  • Stage 2 – Wallpaper Design (May): Take the winning design from stage 1 and create wallpapers that complement that hardware design. The winning wallpaper collection will be included in the final product.
  • Stage 3 – Packaging Design (June): Dream up a special unboxing experience. This design should take into consideration the winning designs from both stage 1 and stage 2.
  • Stage 4 – Marketing Campaign (July): Craft a knockout marketing plan for the launch. The winner of this stage will get to work with Nothing's brand and creative team to develop the perfect campaign for the phone's launch.

In each phase, the community will first cast their votes on the submissions, followed by evaluations from Nothing's internal judges. The victors of every stage will be invited to Nothing's headquarters in London to attend the culminating launch event later in the year. Detailed updates, participation rules, and guidelines will be provided at every stage through the Nothing Community page.

"You don't need Photoshop – you can submit your concept in any form: a video, sketch, render, inspirational images, anything!", says the Nothing team when a fan expressed his concern that he's not very good with designing stuff on a computer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless