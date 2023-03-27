Listing on certification site suggests the Nothing Phone (2) might be made official soon

This is a powerful chipset, and it is a huge improvement from the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC that was found in the first-gen model. Still, some were hoping to see Nothing pack its next handset with the most powerful and energy-efficient Snapdragon chip now available which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. On the other hand, using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset might allow Nothing to be more generous when it comes to pricing the new model.











The Nothing Phone (2), per 91mobiles, will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. The device should feature up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage. The rumored camera array includes a trio of 50MP sensors backing primary, ultra-wide, and telescopic cameras. A front-facing 32MP camera will handle selfies and video chats. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mAh battery that will fast charge at 67W. Android 13 is expected to be pre-installed.







We could see the Nothing Phone (2) released in India during the second or third quarter of this year. Unlike the first-gen Nothing Phone (1), which was released last July without a U.S. launch, earlier this year Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the U.S. market is Nothing's number one priority. In January, some six months after the Nothing Phone (1) was released, the phone became available in the states via a special beta program.



