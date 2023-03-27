Listing on certification site suggests the Nothing Phone (2) might be made official soon
1
Excitement has been building over the Nothing Phone (2) and judging from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, the introduction of the phone in India could happen at any time now. According to 91mobiles, the BIS website includes a phone that carries the model number AIN065. This is reportedly the model number of the Nothing Phone (2). Unfortunately, the BIS listing does not include specs. Earlier this month, a Qualcomm executive went on social media to announce that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.
This is a powerful chipset, and it is a huge improvement from the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC that was found in the first-gen model. Still, some were hoping to see Nothing pack its next handset with the most powerful and energy-efficient Snapdragon chip now available which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. On the other hand, using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset might allow Nothing to be more generous when it comes to pricing the new model.
The first-generation Nothing Phone was released last July
The Nothing Phone (2), per 91mobiles, will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. The device should feature up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage. The rumored camera array includes a trio of 50MP sensors backing primary, ultra-wide, and telescopic cameras. A front-facing 32MP camera will handle selfies and video chats. Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mAh battery that will fast charge at 67W. Android 13 is expected to be pre-installed.
We could see the Nothing Phone (2) released in India during the second or third quarter of this year. Unlike the first-gen Nothing Phone (1), which was released last July without a U.S. launch, earlier this year Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the U.S. market is Nothing's number one priority. In January, some six months after the Nothing Phone (1) was released, the phone became available in the states via a special beta program.
Just last week, the company announced the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds which work with both iOS and Android devices. The wearable accessory can deliver simultaneous connections to two devices at the same time and has ANC to block distracting background noise, The new true wireless stereo earbuds are priced at $149 and sales of the product begin tomorrow, March 28th.
Things that are NOT allowed: