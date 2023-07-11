Nothing Phone (2) launch event live stream: how to watch
Tune in for the launch event live stream that will officially present the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2). The second version of the stylish Glyph lights device debuts under the ‘Come to the bright side’ motto.
The show has a promised start time of 11:00 AM Eastern, 8:00 AM Pacific, or 4:00 PM BST. Judging by the live stream YouTube thumbnail, presenters will be Carl Pei himself (CEO and founder of Nothing) and YouTube personality and Nothing investor Casey Neistat. Here’s the live stream:
One of the biggest hype-causing features of the original Nothing Phone were the Glyph lights on the back: stylish, mysterious and even mystical. They’re not to be missed in the second edition. They’re just in a slightly different formation now.
Proper attention will be given to the new camera. We can’t comment as of now, but you can check out our Nothing Phone (2) real-world camera shots. They speak for themselves.
One of the most talked about specs has been the addition of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Maximalists will probably not be satisfied, since the new device doesn’t use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but for everyday use, the Gen 1 would be of great use.
If confirmed, the Phone (2) will be getting a slight increase from a 6.55" to a 6.7" display. The battery is not left behind and is believed to come at 4,700mAh, instead of the 4,500mAh in the Phone (1). According to tipsters, wired charging will remain at 33W, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse-wireless.
As we’ve noted before, it’s expected that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with the Nothing OS 2.0 update (also coming to the Nothing Phone (1)) that's built on top of Android 13. Software updates are expected to go on for 3 years, while security patches should continue for 4 years into the future.
Users are hoping that the Phone (2) will give them the option to apply for Android 14 Beta program, like the Phone (1) did. ‘This Android 14 build is still in the early development stage and some features may be missing or not working. It is better suited for developers and other advanced users, but not recommended for ordinary users. After you upgrade to Android 14 Beta, your phone storage will be formatted, and all your data will be erased. We recommend treating the beta with caution and backing up your information’, reads a message in Nothing’s official website. Right now, under ‘Supported devices’ only Phone (1) is listed, but that may change soon.
Nothing Drops mark the very first locations in the world where you can buy Phone (2) and Ear (2) black in person. ‘With limited exclusive perks available on the day’, says the Discord Nothing channel. Starts July 13. Here are the locations and starting times:
13 July - New York - 19:00 EST
14 July - Bengaluru - 19:00 IST
15 July - Paris - 11:00 CEST
15 July - Berlin - 10:00 CEST
15 July - Dubai - 17:00 GST
15 July - Kuala Lumpur - 11:00 MYT
The full list of locations is posted on their website. ‘But be quick. Once they’re gone, they’re gone’, teases Nothing.
