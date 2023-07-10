First photo samples with the Nothing Phone (2)

The Phone (2) camera is turning out to be pretty good. Other brands use pro photographers or even pretend DSLR photos are shot on phones.



To keep things real, I encourage everyone testing the Phone (2) to share unfiltered images right now.



I'll go first. #NothingPhone2pic.twitter.com/cEUQaFlkPq — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 3, 2023









Wide

We can't say no to that, can we? We took the Nothing Phone (2) for a spin today and have our first batch of photos. It was a weird, rainy, overcast day and that provided some interesting lighting to play around with and challenge the phone. Here are a few:





Ultra-wide:





The Nothing Phone (2) is about to get its big unveiling tomorrow and we are privileged enough to have our hands on a review unit. Founder Carl Pei was eager to see what creators are doing with the device right now and issued a "challenge" for creators to publish raw photos as they are going through their review processes right now.