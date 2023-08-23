The Nothing OS 2.0 updated for Nothing Phone (1) is right around the corner

and





When Nothing announced its second (and latest) phone about a month ago, it fittingly came with the company's first major update aptly called Nothing OS 2.0. The manufacturer had assured early adopters who had already bought the Nothing Phone (1) that their phones will also get this major software update, as the company has promised 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.





Now Nothing has gone to its favorite place for sharing information about its products, X (formerly known as Twitter), where it let all Nothing Phone (1) owners that Nothing OS 2.0 is coming to their devices next week . There are no specific dates added, mind you, so we will just have to wait for another X post once the time comes.





Nothing OS 2.0 on Nothing Phone (1): what does it bring?





So, what are Nothing Phone (1) owners actually getting from the company's first big software update? Well, for starters there is the brand new monochrome look that gets applied to all app icons by default, with the aim to get rid of all the branding and mess of alluring dopamine-educing colors that usually come with our most used apps.





Another UI-based improvement has to do with folders, which are not interactive, meaning you can tap on icons inside a folder that are already visible before you open it. It is almost like having small app trays on your home screen (kind of like the iPhone's app drawer that groups apps together for you). Additionally, you can also customize the shape and size of these folders.









One of our favorite new features of Nothins OS 2.0 is the ability to move quick toggles from your notifications shade to your lock screen, like turning the flashlight or airplane mode for example.





There are also a couple of app-related features. One of them is to clone an app, which allows you to run two instances of the same app, and this is more applicable than you might first think, so don't underestimate it. The second feature is the ability to lock an app — a functionality that many other OS have, so we are glad to see Nothing adding it its own.





On a side note, the company has also announced a Nothing OS 2.0.2a update for the Nothing Phone (2), which adds a few improvements to its camera system. The tweaks include better HDR performance, improved clarity for taking portraits indoors, and optimized highlight levels in low-light environments.