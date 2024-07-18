Nothing may be preparing a Nothing Phone 2a Plus
Back in March, Nothing released the Nothing Phone 2a, one of its more affordable phones. But the company isn't stopping there, and now it seems there will be a Nothing Phone 2a Plus.
The company recently teased the idea with an image of the Pokemon Mega Aerodactyl on X, then followed up by posting a plus sign. For some, this might seem cryptic, but it's actually a teaser for a Nothing Phone 2a Plus.
There have been no leaks on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus specs or anything, but it's possible the phone will offer stronger performance. The Phone 2a is already sporting a big display (6.7-inch), so the Plus variant is unlikely to be called a Plus because of a bigger screen.
Hopefully, the 2a Plus will be released in the US. The 2a is available in the US as a preview program, but it has limited network support so it's not the best option. As the teaser has already been published, we're likely to see more in the coming days or weeks.
Let me tell you why. Nothing uses Pokemon creaturs for its device codenames, and the Phone 2a was called Aerodactyl. In the Pokemon series, the Mega Aerdoactyl is an evolved Aerodactyl. This pretty much suggests that we will be seeing an evolved 2a phone, and with the plus sign X post, it most likely means a Nothing Phone 2a Plus.
Also, this interpretation is corroborated by Indian carrier Jio which has listed a Nothing Phone 2a Plus in its database, as shown by Mukul Sharma below:
I'd love for a Nothing Phone 2a Plus to land. I'm always all-in for competition in the budget and mid-range market, and I do hope it will be available to US buyers looking for something affordable, functional, and cool-looking as their next phone.
