If this means that Nothing is making a smartwatch, count me in!
At this point, there are two smart-accessories that most techies almost always own: earbuds and a smartwatch. And while this can be said for both categories, it really can’t be understated how much some of the best smartwatches have in common.
Like, at this point, you’ve either got an Apple Watch, an Android watch attempting to look like one — which has gotten exceedingly rare, luckily — or… A standard WearOS watch. Sure, the Pixel Watch stands out and Galaxy Watches get some extra features and UI tweaks, but beyond that? It’s all the same.
And all of this above was my way of saying that I sure hope that these trademarks for a Nothing Watch mean something, because I desperately need my faith in smartwatches restored.
As you can see from the tweet above, Mukul Sharma — who has a track record of sharing info like this — has managed to uncover a trademark for “CMF By Nothing”. Now Mukul is convinced that this is a smartwatch, with him also having found “Nothing D395” in the smartwatch category of the Indian BIS — thing ISO, but for India specifically.
Hence: hype. Nothing is hyper focused on pushing out devices that have a striking aesthetic and that just work. Plus, with Carl Pei’s past experience with OnePlus, he’s certainly aware of product segregation — that’s when you have budget phones, then mid range phones, then flagships, and so on.
Given that right now we’re stuck in a smartwatch market, where almost every other smartwatch tries to do the exact same things, I think that it would be good to ditch some features in favor of others. I’m even eager to try out a health-tracking-less watch with a unique design!
All that being said, the truth is that this may be just a move to safeguard the idea of a Nothing smartwatch. As in — this not being an actual product that is in development. But given that we’ve already got a Nothing Phone and several Nothing earbuds… The smartwatch is the only missing key component of the tech-trinity.
And sure — this can be said for Android phones too. But the Nothing Phone (1) did stir the pot quite a bit, with its incredible looks and a feature, which — while not tremendously useful — became a trademark of the brand.
While the #NothingPhone2 is right around the corner, if you remember, I spotted this trademark, dubbed CMF By Nothing a couple of months ago.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2023
Well, turns out it's a smartwatch.
Have also spotted the Nothing D395 in the smartwatches category on the Indian BIS certification… pic.twitter.com/0npHX0Zy0r
Given that this would be the first iteration from the brand, we can’t possibly have any expectations for the design (until we hear more, that is). But if the watch runs on Wear OS, I hope that it is a customized version, similar to what we’ve seen on Galaxy Watches.
