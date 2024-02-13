Nothing's Glyph Developer Kit is now official, make the Glyph light up on command
In the very beginning of the month, Nothing hinted they’ll be releasing a developer kit for anyone that wants to make the lights on the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) flicker on command.
Now, the Glyph Developer Kit is official.
There's an announcement on Nothing’s website that reads:
Depending on which Nothing Phone you’re Glyph-coding for, there will be a different number of programmable Glyph zones. For the Phone (1), developers can program 12 individual zones while for the Phone (2) this number is up to a total of 33 customizable Glyph light areas.
It’s interesting to see if the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will also get support for the Glyph Developer Kit after the launch.
The Glyph Developer Kit for Nothing devices is here. Your opportunity to build your very own Glyph Interface integration. Start building now, and get notified for API key registration.
The short announcement redirects you to a Github page where you can find much more information, examples and tips for setting up the environment.
Per Gizmochina, the Glyph Kit, developers can create apps with notifications that use unique patterns, or perhaps games that react to user actions. This could lead to a more immersive and enjoyable experience for users of Nothing phones. There’s a visual scheme of the programmable Glyph lights of the phones:
