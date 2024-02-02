Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Nothing to release a Developer Kit for the Glyph interface, makes it signal in Morse code
Alongside the Nothing (2a) announcement from February 1, Carl Pei’s company also shared they will release a Developer Kit for the Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone. In other words, if you want to unleash your inner Glyph control freak and make the lights on the Nothing Phone’s back obey you.

There’s a funny and informative X/Twitter thread by the user RapidZapper who shows what the Glyph Interface could do upon getting the Developer Kit treatment.

The user notes that has explored the SDK (Software Development Kit) for a few weeks.

First, there’s the Glyph-powered memory game, Simone, that’s inspired by the classic Simon electronic game. On the Nothing Phone, the Glyph acts as the game interface:



Next, the SDK tester shows how the Nothing Phone’s Glyph back is made to communicate in Morse code:



Also, there’s a way for the Glyph Timer that was introduced on Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.0 to support the Google Timer:



Finally, future works could bring mass-synchronizing Glyph for a collective “show” in events with other Nothing Phones around:


