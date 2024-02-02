Nothing to release a Developer Kit for the Glyph interface, makes it signal in Morse code
There’s a funny and informative X/Twitter thread by the user RapidZapper who shows what the Glyph Interface could do upon getting the Developer Kit treatment.
First, there’s the Glyph-powered memory game, Simone, that’s inspired by the classic Simon electronic game. On the Nothing Phone, the Glyph acts as the game interface:
Simone: Glyph-Powered Memory Challenge:— RapidZapper (@WaterFlashRZ) February 1, 2024
P1/P2
The game's final version is now ready, inspired by the classic Simon electronic game, using Glyph as the game interface, get ready to spend hours playing with the back of your phone
Sound by @3DPrintedCatpic.twitter.com/oUHLnhhvvp
Next, the SDK tester shows how the Nothing Phone’s Glyph back is made to communicate in Morse code:
Glyph Morse:— RapidZapper (@WaterFlashRZ) February 1, 2024
P1/P2
Looking through User suggestion for new Glyph features, i've found Morse to be an interesting example, type some text and play the morse code with light and sound! A fun gadget to showcase Glyph interface to your friends.
Sound by @3DPrintedCatpic.twitter.com/wXUIIZlYu1
Also, there’s a way for the Glyph Timer that was introduced on Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.0 to support the Google Timer:
Google Timer, Glyph Progress integration :— RapidZapper (@WaterFlashRZ) February 1, 2024
P2
When Nothing OS 2.0 introduced Glyph Timer on Phone (2), a lot of users asked for support of the Google Timer app for Glyph, so I tried to do something about it... pic.twitter.com/scEhEzsysa
Finally, future works could bring mass-synchronizing Glyph for a collective “show” in events with other Nothing Phones around:
Glyph Show:— RapidZapper (@WaterFlashRZ) February 1, 2024
P1/P2
Many expressed interest in synchronizing Glyph for a collective "show" in events with other Nothing Phone owners. I'm in the early stages of developing this solution. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Evmfe8WBI3
Things that are NOT allowed: