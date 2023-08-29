Nothing’s cheap smartwatch and earbuds have just been leaked

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Nothing recently launched its affordable sub-brand CMF and confirmed plans to release new products under the new brand. The first devices that CMF is likely to bring to market are a pair a earbuds and a smartwatch.

Marketing materials showing both upcoming devices have just been leaked by TechLeaksZone. Apart from details about their specs and their design, the source also leaked information about prices and availability.

Nothing’s first-ever smartwatch will be called Watch Pro and it will feature a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and calls with AI noise reduction. We’re not sure if the smartwatch will be available in more colors, but the one leaked is orange.

Design-wise, the Watch Pro is pretty similar to the first-generation Apple Watch, although Nothing’s wearable device seems to be much thicker. Also, the upcoming smartwatch adopts a square form factor, but that’s about everything that’s visible in the picture.

Moving on to Nothing’s CMF-branded earbuds, they will be called Buds Pro and promises to offer “best-in-class 45DB ANC (active noise cancelation), along with 11 hours of non-stop music and ultra bass technology. They will feature 10mm drivers, which isn’t really the best on the market.



Apart from the Watch Pro and Buds Pro, Nothing’s CMF is expected to launch a GaN charger. This one features a 3-in-1 compact design and supports 65W ultra-fast charge.

Based on the writing on some of the images, these may be “refined mockups,” so the final products might or might not look different.

As far as availability and price goes, all three CMF-branded products are expected to be introduced in India on September 26, so in about a month from now. The Watch Pro will sell for Rs. 4500 ($55), while the Buds Pro and GaN charger will cost Rs. 3500 ($40) and Rs. 3000 ($35), respectively. These prices will most likely be higher if/when the products will be launched in other countries.

