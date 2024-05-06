Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Nothing Ear update adds major Transparency Mode improvements
The original Nothing Ear is getting an important update that will significantly increase the sound experience in Transparency Mode. Just like the previous updates, this firmware rollout is staggered, so not all users will receive it at the same time.

Besides better Transparency Mode sound, the update also adds a few other improvements and optimizations. The full changelog below includes all the major changes Nothing Ear users should expect.

  • Optimized Transparency Mode for a more natural sounding listening experience.
  • Reduced audio stutters.
  • Optimized the Bass Enhance toggle for a more defined bass experience.

Based on users’ feedback, the improvements to Transparency Mode alone make this update a great one. Having clearer, less muffled sound makes a huge difference, although volume remains a little bit on the low side.

This update is only available for the Nothing Ear, but we suspect the Chinese company plans to bring some of the improvements to its newer earbuds too in the not-so-distant future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

