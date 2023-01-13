Nothing hands out phones and earbuds for nothing; you can still try to win a Phone (1)

It would be quite an understatement to say that former OnePlus co-founder and the CEO and co-founder of Nothing, Carl Pei, thinks outside the box. Nothing just turned two years old and to celebrate, the company decided to hand out some free tech including earbuds and the Nothing Phone (1). A video on YouTube shows how Nothing selected the lucky recipients of their largesse.















Not everyone had to take on Carl in order to get a free Ear (stick). Others were selected from Instagram DMs and Discord to receive a video chat from the company. Those chosen are supporters of the brand. During the video chats each winner got to hear the grammatically odd but rewarding comment that he/she was being sent a free pair of Ear (stick). It appeared that all of these Nothing customers already owned the Nothing Phone. When one phone owner asked via a message for free earbuds because he couldn't afford to buy a pair, his request was granted.





Saving the best for last, Nothing reached out to a couple it had been in contact with the year before. A young woman suffered an accident that left her in the hospital with numerous injuries and unable to walk. A young man was supporting her in the hospital. Now, a year later, the couple was on a video chat with Nothing and the inspirational story was discussed. For this couple, Nothing sent them each a Nothing Phone (1).







The company still has a handset to giveaway and they will select someone from the video's comment section to be the winner. To enter, subscribe to the Nothing YouTube channel and comment on the video

One Nothing supporter selected from the company's Discord social platform got to take on Pei in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The one-on-one battle was won by the Nothing executive but his opponent still received a consolation prize in the form of a free Nothing Ear (stick) which retails for $99. The wearable is known for the unique cylinder-shaped carrying case that the earbuds are placed in to charge when not in use.