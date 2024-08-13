Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Amazon is now selling the recently released Nothing Ear at an unbeatable price

With a swanky transparent design, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, and ChatGPT integration, the Nothing Ear are pretty hard to turn down for wireless earbuds buyers looking to stand out from the AirPods-wearing crowds. That's especially true at an unprecedented $40 discount from a $159 list price with no special requirements, restrictions, or strings attached.

That's right, you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this sweet new Amazon deal available (for a presumably limited time only) on both white and black flavors of the recently released Nothing Ear. These are technically the company's follow-up effort to last year's Nothing Ear (2), mind you, but for some reason, they're missing a digit in their official name.

Nothing Ear

True Wireless Earbuds with ChatGPT Integration, Smart ANC, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and LHDC, Premium 11mm Ceramic Driver, Personal Sound Profile, Dynamic Bass Boost, Six Microphones, Up to 40.5 Hours of Battery Life, Transparent Design, White and Black Color Options
$40 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

That might suggest their features and capabilities are nowhere near as advanced as those of Apple's (aging) AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, although as our Nothing Ear review from a couple of months ago proves, that couldn't be any farther from the truth.

In addition to the aforementioned "Smart ANC" and built-in ChatGPT technologies, the 2024 Nothing Ear also have all sorts of super-premium sound skills going for them like 24-bit Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, LHDC, and a large and powerful 11mm ceramic driver.

Very simply put, those things will make sure your music listening experience is roughly on par with what the best wireless earbuds from brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Bose can offer without breaking the bank right now. 

At up to 40 hours or so, the battery life is also pretty much as good as it gets... at least in the sub-$150 segment, and unlike the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the retuned and re-released Nothing Ear seem to have no notable quality issues to speak of, a thing that's made abundantly clear by a stellar 4.5-star average rating score on Amazon.


Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

