The budget Nothing Ear (a) have dropped to their Prime Day price on Amazon
Are you looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds with quality sound at bargain prices? The Nothing Ear (a) is one incredible choice to go for, especially right now. These puppies usually cost almost $100, but Amazon sells them for under $80. That's 22% of savings and a lightning deal that most likely won't stay up for too long, so be sure to check it out!
These budget wireless earbuds were at the same price last week during the October Prime Day event. In other words, you've been given a rare post-Prime Day chance to save on these bad boys.
You've also got a smart ANC on deck. It works best in everyday environments and keeps you immersed while at the office, gym, park, etc. As we've noted while testing the earbuds, the noise cancellation sometimes drops off when you're moving through highly dynamic settings. Still, that might be solved with a future update (and it's not that much of a drawback, either).
Let's not forget about comfort. In a true Nothing fashion, these earbuds look fascinating and are quite lightweight. That makes them perfectly suitable for longer use, and they shouldn't cause ear fatigue after prolonged listening sessions.
Ultimately, the Nothing Ear (a) might not be good enough to give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money, but they're no slouch in their own price range. If you're willing to try them out, now's the ideal time to do so without breaking the bank.
With their affordable MSRP, the Nothing buds are obviously good enough to rival more expensive options, such as the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they provide great sound for their asking price, offering a bass-heavy profile many users will appreciate. You can always tune their audio via the companion app in case they don't meet your expectations out of the box.
As for battery life, you can expect the Ear (a) to keep your tunes going strong for up to four and a half hours with ANC or 9.5 without the fancy feature. Add the charging case to the mix, and you get up to 33 additional hours of music without ANC or 19 hours with noise cancellation.
