Grab the Nothing Ear at this year's Amazon Spring Sale and save 28%

Nothing Ear placed on a white table in their charging case, with their charging box visible in the background.
The Amazon Spring Sale doesn't just bring you top discounts on Android phones and tablets — users seeking a quality pair of earbuds are in for some savings, too. For instance, the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT support are now on sale at a whopping $45 off their original price.

Save 28% on the Nothing Ear at Amazon

$45 off (28%)
Need a pair of minimalist earbuds with decent ANC and top-class audio quality at reasonable prices? Get the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT! These buddies are 28% off at Amazon during its Spring Sale event, so don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

As you may know, these are pretty affordable at ~$160 to begin with, but you can get them for less than $115 right now. That's a pretty solid 28% discount, by the way, so you should definitely check it out before it expires. In case you're more into headphones, visit our Amazon Spring Sale headphone deals page.

These Nothing earbuds don't have what it takes to challenge high-end models like the AirPods Pro 2, but they deliver a lot for their asking price. We've tried and tested them and found their audio quality and fit satisfactory. You can check out our Nothing Ear review for a more in-depth look at these earbuds and how they perform against the AirPods Pro.

Unlike the Nothing Ear (2), these fellas don't offer as much bass, creating a more balanced soundstage with excellent instrument separation. Via the Nothing X app, you also get an eight-band EQ that lets you adjust frequencies and tune their sound profile to your taste.

Fit-wise, these puppies are comfortable to wear. They have a pleasant design and don't weigh much, allowing longer listening sessions. What about ANC performance? They have decent noise cancelation, though they're certainly not the best pick on that front.

Additionally, the Nothing earbuds deliver up to five hours of music and up to 24 hours with the charging case, which doesn't sound half bad. If you turn off the ANC, you get even more playtime: eight hours from the earbuds and a total of 40 hours with the case.

Ultimately, the Nothing Ear might not be as popular as the best wireless earbuds, but they pack a punch for their current price. If you agree, hurry up and buy a pair while Amazon's Spring Sale lasts.
