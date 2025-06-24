Nothing's design boss explains the big change behind Phone (3)

The company reveals that the Glyph Matrix consists of a dense cluster of micro-LEDs. The Glyph Matrix is situated in the top right corner of the phone and will be capable of displaying symbols, custom animations, and reactive lighting.





There are no predefined light strips anymore, it's a programmable micro-LED field, underlines Bates in the interview. Nothing's Head of Design also says the new Glyph Matrix is a canvas for real-time, glanceable communication that's alive, playful, and personal.

The Glyph Matrix features pixel-level responsiveness, says Bates, and unlocks features of true personalization.





-Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing





