Nothing goes all-in on camera improvements in the latest Phone (3a) series update

Nothing is hard at work putting the final touches on its upcoming major product, the Phone (3), which will be available in the United States outside of the company’s beta program.

Until then, Nothing’s latest mid-range devices, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, are getting some love. The UK-based company recently released a new update that brings massive improvements to the phones’ cameras. It also refreshes the visual design of Nothing X.

The most important change included in the update is the new ability to record 4K videos not only with the main camera but also with the telephoto/periscope camera too.

In order to start recording 4K footage with the telephoto/periscope camera, Phone (3a) series users must open the camera app and select the appropriate option. When zooming to 2x, Phone (3a) will switch to the telephoto camera to continue recording in 4K. Meanwhile, at 3x zoom, Phone (3a) Pro will transition to the periscope camera to record in 4K.

Besides that, the update introduced several other camera improvements:

  • Clearer selfies with improved face details and natural colours.
  • Enhanced image quality when capturing scenes under streetlights at night.
  • Filters are now available on high-resolution (50 MP) images.
  • Improved brightness and reduced flicker in telephoto low-light conditions
  • Reduced flickering in slow-motion videos.
  • Stabilized colors when using telephoto zoom.

As mentioned earlier, Nothing X received some visual changes too that are supposed to make the U more immersive and intuitive at the same time. Keep in mind that Nothing X must be updated via the Google Play Store.

  • Brings a brand-new UI design for more immersive user experience
  • Supports new Buds 2
  • Bug fixes and improvements

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro | Image credit: PhoneArena

But wait, there’s more! Essential Space is getting a few changes too, which come in handy especially if you love using AI features:

  • Added reminder detailed page: now you can easily edit the time and content of your reminders
  • Faster AI Response: Enjoy quicker responses, with minimal delays
  • Enhances stability and performance with bug fixes and improvements

Just like Nothing X, these changes to Essential Space come via an update available in the Google Play Store, so make sure to check for a new version of Essential Space.

Finally, a bunch of other features and improvements have been added such as Privacy Space, a new secure space that can be accessed by swiping right in the app drawer. The April security patch is included in the update too, along with a Hotspot Manager and the ability to set a separate privacy password for both App Locker and Privacy Space.
Cosmin Vasile
