Note 20 Ultra VS Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera comparison

Scene 9: Macro shot

Scene 10: Selfie cameras





Before we start comparing selfies, it's worth noting that on the Z Fold 2 you can easily take selfies with the main camera set-up, while using its outer display as a viewfinder. And with the main camera, obviously you'd also get much better-looking photos. Another fun thing about the Z Fold 2 is that it has not one but two dedicated selfie cameras, where one resides above the outer screen and the other is inside the large folding display. For the sake of this test, we'll see how the selfie camera on the Z Fold 2's main display compares to the Note 20 Ultra selfie shooter.

Scene 11: A busy ultra-wide shot

Scene 12: Let's zoom in

Once again, it's subjective which shot is better, because while the one from the Note 20 Ultra shows all of the details in the scene, the one from the Z Fold 2 looks a bit more interesting. Both did a good job capturing the detail of the bricks and stairs.In macro shots, the Z Fold 2 appears to bring the subject a bit closer, although both phones capture about the same amount of detail. Both also start blurring the background of the shot at about the same distance, and produce similar colors. If we were to nitpick, the Z Fold 2 pushes the vibrancy of certain colors a bit much, which is particularly noticeable on the red flower in the background.For selfies, both smartphones have punch hole 10MP front cameras and the option of taking a wider shot when needed. The selfie action on both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 Ultra is about the same, although the Z Fold 2 adds a bit of a barrel distortion effect to the face, making it look slimmer. Normally, we want to avoid that. On both pictures we can see a great level of detail in the subject's face and even a bit of background blurring in the closer shots, especially noticeable in the statue to the right.In this shot from both phones' ultra-wide cameras we can see the same photo processing we've come to know and love by now. Slightly more vibrant and bright picture from the Z Fold 2, but both provide about the same level of detail. If we look closely, the small details appear to be a bit sharper on the photo taken with the Z Fold 2's wide-angle camera.And now, let's see how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 performs with zoomed-in photos against the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. At 1X zoom there isn't much difference between the two photos.At 2X zoom both phones are good performers, although the photo from the Z Fold 2 is visibly sharper. This is especially noticeable when focusing on the small details, such as the subject's beard. As we mentioned, the Z Fold 2 has a 2X lens, so its sharper results here aren't surprising. Its brightening makes the subject's skin a bit lighter than it should be, though.At 5X zoom we already start seeing the Note 20 Ultra crush the Z Fold 2 in terms of colors and detail. Here the Z Fold 2's brightening of darker shades results in a flat-looking background, which is already a bit unappealing due to sharpening. In contrast, the Note 20 Ultra's 5X zoom shot looks quite detailed and realistic in color.And finally at 10X zoom, there's no competition. The Note 20 Ultra still pulls off a good shot, although the lack of sharpness on the subject's beard is now even more apparent. The digital sharpening on the Z Fold 2 is more noticeable than ever here, as well as its lack of any background blurring.